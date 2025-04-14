Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Easter approaches, popular restaurant The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice are preparing for their annual Good Friday fish and chips takeaway event.

This popular tradition, in its seventh year, promises not only delicious food but also entertainment and camaraderie for all who join the queue.

Yearly, since the event began, customers line up for their Good Friday fish and chips, patiently waiting even as queues stretch for over an hour. To enhance the waiting experience, Harbour View always arranges various entertainers to entertain the crowds.

This year, County Durham acoustic covers artist, Stephen Wilson will serenade the queues from 12pm to 3pm, taking song requests from his setlist available on the insangel.co.uk website. There will also be free scratch cards on offer for the first ten customers offering special discounts.

Last years Good Friday event singer, Stephen Wilson (Photo: Ekra Mir)

Restaurant manager, Sharron Carr said: “It’s our busiest day of the year, and my staff are fully prepared to manage the queues as efficiently as possible. We’ve increased our stock of prime Icelandic Cod and potatoes threefold to meet the demand.

She added: “Each deep fryer will be dedicated to takeaway orders, resulting in the closure of the restaurant for the weekend.”

Acknowledging the expected busyness of the shop, Sharron has urged visitors to park considerately to ensure smooth access for all patrons.

The Harbour View will be operating on extended opening hours throughout the Easter weekend, on a takeaway only basis – including Good Friday and Easter Monday from 11:30am til 8:30pm, and Easter Saturday from 11:30am til 9pm.