The fish, which cost around £2,000, was caught off the North East coast and then offered to Lovage chef, Kleo Tabaku. It is widely recognised as one of the most flavoursome fish around.

Kleo said: “Halibut is a fantastic fish and whenever we have a dish with it on the menu it’s always very popular. So when we were offered this giant halibut we couldn’t turn it down, even though it has taken us a huge amount of work to prepare it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took two days to prepare and turn into 400 portions, and Kleo has ensured that there is as little waste as possible, with even the bones used to make stock.

The giant halibut took two days to prepare.

The fish will be served and used in a number of ways, including being served with spinach, lobster sauce, sea veg and sweetcorn. It is also on offer on Lovage’s Sunday lunch menu, prepared with mussels, clams, smoked haddock, samphire and fish cream.

The menu, which is inspired by Kleo’s Mediterranean background, changes seasonally and uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

“It’s a very versatile and absolutely delicious fish even if this one is more the size of a whale!” Kleo added.

Lovage has been mentioned in the Michelin guide before and is becoming a popular destination for both lunch and dinner.