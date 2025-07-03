And venues that do the ceremony and/or reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.
Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.
Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in Northumberland later this year or next year – or in 2027 – here are the top nine ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on the Tripadvisor website.
1. The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham
This venue has 1,653 reviews and 1,449 of them are rated excellent. Photo: Google
2. Marshall Meadows Manor House
Marshall Meadows Manor House near Berwick-upon-Tweed has 1,012 reviews and 682 of them are rated excellent. Photo: Google
3. Battlesteads Hotel, Wark
1,770 people have reviewed this venue on Tripadvisor, and 1,272 have rated it excellent. Photo: Google
4. Langley Castle Hotel, Langley-on-Tyne
The venue has 1,826 reviews on TripAdvisor and 1,328 of them were rated excellent. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.