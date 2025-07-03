We have put together a list of the top ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on Tripadvisor.placeholder image
We have put together a list of the top ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

Getting married: The top nine wedding hotels in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 18:21 BST
Northumberland is a very popular place to tie the knot, thanks to its picture-perfect beauty.

And venues that do the ceremony and/or reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.

Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.

Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in Northumberland later this year or next year – or in 2027 – here are the top nine ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on the Tripadvisor website.

This venue has 1,653 reviews and 1,449 of them are rated excellent.

1. The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham

This venue has 1,653 reviews and 1,449 of them are rated excellent. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Marshall Meadows Manor House near Berwick-upon-Tweed has 1,012 reviews and 682 of them are rated excellent.

2. Marshall Meadows Manor House

Marshall Meadows Manor House near Berwick-upon-Tweed has 1,012 reviews and 682 of them are rated excellent. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
1,770 people have reviewed this venue on Tripadvisor, and 1,272 have rated it excellent.

3. Battlesteads Hotel, Wark

1,770 people have reviewed this venue on Tripadvisor, and 1,272 have rated it excellent. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The venue has 1,826 reviews on TripAdvisor and 1,328 of them were rated excellent.

4. Langley Castle Hotel, Langley-on-Tyne

The venue has 1,826 reviews on TripAdvisor and 1,328 of them were rated excellent. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice