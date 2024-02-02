Geordie Shore star and I'm a Celeb winner Vicky Pattison praises Blyth fish and chip shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reality TV stalwart and I’m a Celeb winner spent a weekend at the coast celebrating her niece’s birthday, and took to Instagram to praise some of the places she visited.
In what the 36-year-old from Newcastle described as a “whirlwind couple of days” and a “the most wholesome and lovely of weekends,” the TV personality visited Tynemouth, Whitley Bay, and Blyth.
Vicky and her family went to Coastline Fish and Chips, which she described as the “BEST fish and chips,” and Ciccarelli Ice Cream on Links Road in Blyth.
The restaurant responded on Facebook with a post that said: “Lovely to have Vicky Pattison and her family in for lunch today.
“Thank you for your post and comments. We are delighted you enjoyed it.”
She also visited Turkish restaurant Iztuzu in Tynemouth and Whitley Bay children’s role play cafe Littley Bay.