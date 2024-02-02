Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reality TV stalwart and I’m a Celeb winner spent a weekend at the coast celebrating her niece’s birthday, and took to Instagram to praise some of the places she visited.

In what the 36-year-old from Newcastle described as a “whirlwind couple of days” and a “the most wholesome and lovely of weekends,” the TV personality visited Tynemouth, Whitley Bay, and Blyth.

Vicky and her family went to Coastline Fish and Chips, which she described as the “BEST fish and chips,” and Ciccarelli Ice Cream on Links Road in Blyth.

Star of I'm a Celeb, Ex on the Beach, and Geordie Shore, Vicky Pattison, visited Blyth and North Tyneside. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The restaurant responded on Facebook with a post that said: “Lovely to have Vicky Pattison and her family in for lunch today.

“Thank you for your post and comments. We are delighted you enjoyed it.”