From traditional treats to modern bakes: 10 of the best bakeries in Northumberland according to Google ratings

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:30 GMT
There’s nothing better than freshly cooked warm bread and pastries on a cold day, so we have put together a list of must visit spots in the region for locally baked goods.

Here are 10 of the best bakeries in Northumberland, according to Google ratings.

Award-winning bakery and patisserie, Grants in Corbridge have an impressive 4.6 stars out of 515 Google reviews.

1. Grants (Corbridge)

Photo: google

Sweet Solstice in Alnwick specialise in ;magical bakes, cakes and treats, taking inspiration from Harry Potter and witchcraft in their creations. The business has 4.8 stars out of 89 Google reviews.

2. Sweet Solstice (Alnwick)

Photo: Sweet Solstice

With 4.7 stars out of 88 Google reviews, Rothbury Bakery is popular for their fresh daily baked produce.

3. Rothbury Bakery (Rothbury)

Photo: google

The Grateful Bread is a small, family run business specialising in freshly baked sourdough. They have 4.8 stars out of 48 Google reviews.

4. The Grateful Bread (Hexham)

Photo: google

