1. Grants (Corbridge)
Award-winning bakery and patisserie, Grants in Corbridge have an impressive 4.6 stars out of 515 Google reviews. Photo: google
2. Sweet Solstice (Alnwick)
Sweet Solstice in Alnwick specialise in ;magical bakes, cakes and treats, taking inspiration from Harry Potter and witchcraft in their creations. The business has 4.8 stars out of 89 Google reviews. Photo: Sweet Solstice
3. Rothbury Bakery (Rothbury)
With 4.7 stars out of 88 Google reviews, Rothbury Bakery is popular for their fresh daily baked produce. Photo: google
4. The Grateful Bread (Hexham)
The Grateful Bread is a small, family run business specialising in freshly baked sourdough. They have 4.8 stars out of 48 Google reviews. Photo: google
