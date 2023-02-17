The Apple Inn in Lucker, Doxford Hall & Spa and Eshott Hall have all partnered with the award-winning Agnes Arber Gin to offer all visiting mothers a free Agnes Arber Gin and Tonic on their special day.

There is also a chance for guests to win their mum the full Agnes Arber Gin range and Arber Copa stem glass – worth £100 – by simply sharing a snap of their mum enjoying their Arber G&T to their Instagram stories or grid and tagging @agnesarbergin and the participating venue.

Mother’s Day takes place on Sunday, March 19.

Venues are offering a free gin and tonic for mums on Mother's Day.

There is no catch, however free G&Ts will be on a first come, first served basis – so don’t leave it too late in the day!

Nic Ponticakis, brand manager for Agnes Arber Gin, said: “Mother’s Day is such a special day to so many people, and one that brings parents and their offspring together.

"By partnering with these stunning venues, we hope to encourage consumers in Northumberland to spend some quality time with their Mums this Mother’s Day, catching up over an Arber G&T.

“Agnes Arber was an amazing woman who contributed so much to society, and to the development of gin, so it felt an apt fit to reward all the incredible mothers out there with a G&T inspired by another incredible woman, Agnes Arber.”