Free drink and a thank you on offer at Northumberland visitor centre

The Lookout Cafe at Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre’s Lookout Café is taking part in celebrations to mark The National Lottery Open Week.

The National Lottery is offering free entry and special offers at a range of National Lottery funded venues across the UK.

Anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratch card (either hard copy or digital) can enjoy a free regular tea or coffee in the Northumberland Wildlife Trust café from March 19-27.

In February 2015, the Trust’s Dynamic Druridge project received £417,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, a large part of which was spent on the design and construction of a new Druridge Bay visitor facility on its Hauxley reserve to replace the previous building destroyed in an arson attack in June 2010.

Built by an army of dedicated volunteers, over 30,000 hours were clocked up constructing one of the greenest buildings in the north east and it was all made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in The National Lottery Open Week this year as we’ve been fortunate to receive National Lottery funding for so many projects including, amongst other things, the protection of red squirrels, reintroduction of water voles, restoration of vast woodlands and an archaeological dig along Druridge Bay.