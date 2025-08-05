Frankie & Benny’s - great food for less with this Wowcher deal | Trevor Benbrook - stock.adobe.com

This high street dining deal covers pizza, pasta, burgers and dessert – and it’s available nationwide seven days a week.

This might just be the best value meal out in Britain right now. Frankie & Benny’s has launched a two-course dining offer for two people for just £19.95, and it’s valid any day of the week at 49 restaurants nationwide.

There’s no need to book ahead – just turn up and show your voucher. You’ll each get a main course and the choice of either a starter or dessert. The deal includes everything from hand-stretched pizzas and spaghetti and meatballs to loaded burgers like The Mac Daddy and The Steakhouse.

You can buy your voucher now from Wowcher and enjoy up to 68% off the standard price:

Starters include garlic pizza bread, mozzarella sticks, sticky wings and meatballs. For mains, you can take your pick from pasta favourites, sourdough pizzas and burgers, with vegetarian and vegan options also available.

The dessert list includes Biscoff doughnut sundaes, chocolate fudge cake, hot cookie dough and New York cheesecake. It’s a menu that covers all the bases, whether you’re heading out with family, catching up with friends or planning a date night.

There’s a £2.50 surcharge per person on Saturdays, but otherwise the deal runs seven days a week from midday to close. The offer is valid until 10 September 2025. Multiple vouchers can be combined if you’re dining in a group.

