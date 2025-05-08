Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Elm Tree Coffee Shop in Rothbury is on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in a prime spot on Rothbury’s high street, Town Foot, the converted house was run successfully as a cafe for a number of years and is equipped to continue doing so.

The venue includes space for 53 covers over three floors, as well as two kitchens, a yard, cellar, and potential to create an on-site living area.

The property is for sale for a guide price of £320k on Rightmove, marketed by Ayre Property Services.