Former Elm Tree Coffee Shop in prime Rothbury location hits market for £320k
The former Elm Tree Coffee Shop in Rothbury is on the market.
Located in a prime spot on Rothbury’s high street, Town Foot, the converted house was run successfully as a cafe for a number of years and is equipped to continue doing so.
The venue includes space for 53 covers over three floors, as well as two kitchens, a yard, cellar, and potential to create an on-site living area.
The property is for sale for a guide price of £320k on Rightmove, marketed by Ayre Property Services.
