Food hygiene ratings issued to 71 pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Northumberland
Among those visited by inspectors are new ventures including the Bamburgh Walled Garden Cafe and The Running Fox at Powburn.
5-star
The Bunker at Seafield Road, Seahouses, Northumberland; rated on February 24
Rochester Relish at Rochester, Northumberland; rated on February 21
Chare Ends Cafe at Chare Ends, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on February 19
Prudhoe Youth Club FC Pavilion at Eastwoods Road, West Wylam, Northumberland; rated on February 19
Red Wood Restaurant & Bar at 79-85 North Seaton Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 19
Winships Little Med at Ovington, Northumberland; rated on February 13
Blyth Sports Centre at Bolam Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 12
Charlton Hall at Ellingham, Northumberland; rated on February 11
The Running Fox Cafe at 2 Plough Square, Powburn, Northumberland; rated on February 3
Gloria Restaurant at 55a-55b Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on October 2
The Rising Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 28
Crown & Anchor Inn at Market Place, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on February 18
The Village Inn at Front Street, Longframlington, Northumberland; rated on February 18
Seafare at 13 West Market Street, Lynemouth, Northumberland; rated on February 20
Chilli Raj Takeaway at 28 Union Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 14
Amber Takeaway & Restaurant at St Helens Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on February 13
Indus Group at Station Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on February 13
Moby Dicks Fish Bar at 26 Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on January 14
Spice House at 52 Main Street, North Sunderland, Northumberland; rated on March 5
The Jackdaw Restaurant at 34 Castle Street, Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on February 28
Alnwick Castle Golf Club at Rugley Road, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 5
Station House Bar & Kitchen at 18 Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 19
Domino's Pizza at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 5
Pizza Royale at 9 Clayport Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 5
Royal Garden at 4 Elliott Street, Newsham, Blyth; rated on January 31
Bamburgh Walled Garden at Radcliffe Road, Bamburgh, Northumberland; rated on March 7
The Cheese Loft Cafe at Green Lane, Seaton Burn, Northumberland; rated on March 6
Ocean Club at Seafield Road, Seahouses, Northumberland; rated on March 4
Swinhoe Farm Riding Centre at Middleton, Belford; rated on March 4
Osbit Limited at Riding Mill, Northumberland; rated on January 31
Anglers Arms at Longframlington, Northumberland; rated on March 6
Manor House Inn at Main Street, Haltwhistle, Northumberland; rated on February 6
The Pantry at 10 Clifton Road, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 7
Golden Chippy at 11 The Precinct, Hadston, Northumberland; rated on February 27
Audela at Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 13
Coxon & Coxon at Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 13
Alnwick Ford Equestrian at Alnwick Fords, Longframlington, Northumberland; rated on March 12
Lilidorei at Denwick Lane, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 12
The Pavillion Cafe at Denwick Lane, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 12
The Drift Cafe at Cresswell, Northumberland; rated on March 11
The Farm Bakery at 39 Market Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 11
The Greens at Magdalene Fields, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 11
Blacksmiths Coffee Shop Ltd at Belsay, Northumberland; rated on March 4
The Black & Grey at 80 Newgate Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on March 14
The Black Bull at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 13
General Havelock Inn at 9 Ratcliffe Road, Haydon Bridge, Northumberland; rated on March 12
The Black Bull at Etal Village, Ford, Northumberland; rated on March 10
St Mary's Inn at St Mary Lane, St Mary Park, Morpeth; rated on March 6
The Badger at Street Houses, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on March 4
Boulevards at 4c Market Place, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on March 13
Euro Pizza at 15a Queen Street, Amble, Northumberland; rated on March 12
Cooks Fish & Chips at Magdalene Fields, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 11
Fryday at Main Street, Seghill, Northumberland; rated on January 8
4-star
The Village Kitchen, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland; rated on January 27
The Little Tea Room at 7a Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 4
Pizza Pizza at 54 Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on February 4
Golden Star, 4 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on February 5.
Warkworth Golf Club at Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on November 19
Firehouse No 1, Newgate Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on February 12
Barrasford Arms Hotel at Barrasford, Northumberland; rated on February 13
3-star
The Salmon, High Street, Belford, Northumberland; rated on January 30
Alachi Indian Cuisine, 19-21 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on February 5
Paradise Pizza at 5 Laburnum Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 11
Lucky Panda Chinese Takeaway at Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill, Morpeth; rated on February 13
Gossip About Food at 27-29 Waterloo Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 14
Broadway Chop Suey at 12 Broadway Circle, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 14
2-star
Luigis at 50 Sycamore Avenue, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 11
Alnwick Chop Suey House at 3 Narrowgate, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 14
1-star
Pizza Kash, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland; rated on January 30
Ajwaa Cuisine, Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on February 7
The Pizza House at 114 Milburn Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 13
