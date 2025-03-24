Food hygiene ratings have been issued to dozens of cafes, pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland over the past few weeks.

Among those visited by inspectors are new ventures including the Bamburgh Walled Garden Cafe and The Running Fox at Powburn.

5-star

The Bunker at Seafield Road, Seahouses, Northumberland; rated on February 24

Latest food hygiene ratings.

Rochester Relish at Rochester, Northumberland; rated on February 21

Chare Ends Cafe at Chare Ends, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on February 19

Prudhoe Youth Club FC Pavilion at Eastwoods Road, West Wylam, Northumberland; rated on February 19

Red Wood Restaurant & Bar at 79-85 North Seaton Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 19

Winships Little Med at Ovington, Northumberland; rated on February 13

Blyth Sports Centre at Bolam Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 12

Charlton Hall at Ellingham, Northumberland; rated on February 11

The Running Fox Cafe at 2 Plough Square, Powburn, Northumberland; rated on February 3

Gloria Restaurant at 55a-55b Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on October 2

The Rising Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 28

Crown & Anchor Inn at Market Place, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on February 18

The Village Inn at Front Street, Longframlington, Northumberland; rated on February 18

Seafare at 13 West Market Street, Lynemouth, Northumberland; rated on February 20

Chilli Raj Takeaway at 28 Union Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 14

Amber Takeaway & Restaurant at St Helens Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on February 13

Indus Group at Station Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on February 13

Moby Dicks Fish Bar at 26 Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on January 14

Spice House at 52 Main Street, North Sunderland, Northumberland; rated on March 5

The Jackdaw Restaurant at 34 Castle Street, Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on February 28

Alnwick Castle Golf Club at Rugley Road, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 5

Station House Bar & Kitchen at 18 Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 19

Domino's Pizza at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 5

Pizza Royale at 9 Clayport Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 5

Royal Garden at 4 Elliott Street, Newsham, Blyth; rated on January 31

Bamburgh Walled Garden at Radcliffe Road, Bamburgh, Northumberland; rated on March 7

The Cheese Loft Cafe at Green Lane, Seaton Burn, Northumberland; rated on March 6

Ocean Club at Seafield Road, Seahouses, Northumberland; rated on March 4

Swinhoe Farm Riding Centre at Middleton, Belford; rated on March 4

Osbit Limited at Riding Mill, Northumberland; rated on January 31

Anglers Arms at Longframlington, Northumberland; rated on March 6

Manor House Inn at Main Street, Haltwhistle, Northumberland; rated on February 6

The Pantry at 10 Clifton Road, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 7

Golden Chippy at 11 The Precinct, Hadston, Northumberland; rated on February 27

Audela at Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 13

Coxon & Coxon at Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 13

Alnwick Ford Equestrian at Alnwick Fords, Longframlington, Northumberland; rated on March 12

Lilidorei at Denwick Lane, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 12

The Pavillion Cafe at Denwick Lane, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 12

The Drift Cafe at Cresswell, Northumberland; rated on March 11

The Farm Bakery at 39 Market Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 11

The Greens at Magdalene Fields, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 11

Blacksmiths Coffee Shop Ltd at Belsay, Northumberland; rated on March 4

The Black & Grey at 80 Newgate Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on March 14

The Black Bull at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 13

General Havelock Inn at 9 Ratcliffe Road, Haydon Bridge, Northumberland; rated on March 12

The Black Bull at Etal Village, Ford, Northumberland; rated on March 10

St Mary's Inn at St Mary Lane, St Mary Park, Morpeth; rated on March 6

The Badger at Street Houses, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on March 4

Boulevards at 4c Market Place, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on March 13

Euro Pizza at 15a Queen Street, Amble, Northumberland; rated on March 12

Cooks Fish & Chips at Magdalene Fields, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 11

Fryday at Main Street, Seghill, Northumberland; rated on January 8

4-star

The Village Kitchen, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland; rated on January 27

The Little Tea Room at 7a Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 4

Pizza Pizza at 54 Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on February 4

Golden Star, 4 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on February 5.

Warkworth Golf Club at Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on November 19

Firehouse No 1, Newgate Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on February 12

Barrasford Arms Hotel at Barrasford, Northumberland; rated on February 13

3-star

The Salmon, High Street, Belford, Northumberland; rated on January 30

Alachi Indian Cuisine, 19-21 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on February 5

Paradise Pizza at 5 Laburnum Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 11

Lucky Panda Chinese Takeaway at Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill, Morpeth; rated on February 13

Gossip About Food at 27-29 Waterloo Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 14

Broadway Chop Suey at 12 Broadway Circle, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on February 14

2-star

Luigis at 50 Sycamore Avenue, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 11

Alnwick Chop Suey House at 3 Narrowgate, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 14

1-star

Pizza Kash, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland; rated on January 30

Ajwaa Cuisine, Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on February 7

The Pizza House at 114 Milburn Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 13