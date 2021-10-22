Food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Northumberland premises

A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards.

The ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of an inspection. Inspectors assess the handling of food, how food is stored and prepared, how clean facilities are and how food safety is managed.

cleanliness of facilities

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so people can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The grades are as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good;

4 – hygiene standards are good;

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

2 – some improvement is necessary;

1 – major improvement is necessary;

0 – urgent improvement is required.

The initiative is run by the Food Standards Agency, in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Aydon Castle at Corbridge, Northumberland; checked on September 30;

• Rated 5: MacPhersons Bar at Castle Hills, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, checked on September 30;

• Rated 5: Doddington Dairy Milk Bar at 11 South Road, Wooler, checked on September 29;

• Rated 5: Highburn House Caravan & Camping Park at Burnhouse Road, Wooler, checked on September 22;

• Rated 5: Limoncello at 55 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, checked on September 8;

• Rated 5: Tomahawk Steakhouses (Newcastle) Ltd at Higham Dykes, Milbourne, checked on September 2;

• Rated 5: Jaspers at 8 Bridge Street, Amble, checked on September 1.

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Prudhoe Town Football Club at Broomhouse Road, West Wylam, checked on October 11;

• Rated 5: Coquet Yacht Club at The Wynd, Amble, checked on October 5;

• Rated 5: The Rat at Alnwick, checked on September 30;

• Rated 5: As Good As It Gets at 55 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, checked on September 29.

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Antep Pizzas at 18b Moorland Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; checked on August 19;