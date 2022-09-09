Food hygiene: New ratings issued to three Northumberland venues
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a cafe, takeaway and pub, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.
The Hemmel Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Allenheads, has been handed a three-out-of-five rating after an assessment on August 4.
Panda Inn, a takeaway at 40 Glebe Road, Bedlington, was also given a score of three on August 4.
Most Popular
-
1
Travelodge survey reveals Northumberland as one of Britain's top holiday destinations
-
2
29 of the best places for Sunday lunch in Northumberland
-
3
September sunshine woos visitors to Blyth beach
-
4
15 fabulous homes for sale on the Northumberland coast
-
5
The 10 best country pubs in Northumberland for a roast beef Sunday dinner
The Dyvels Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Station Road, Corbridge, was given a three-star rating after an assessment on August 2.
It means that of Northumberland's 422 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 351 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The FSA visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.