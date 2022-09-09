New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.

The Hemmel Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Allenheads, has been handed a three-out-of-five rating after an assessment on August 4.

Panda Inn, a takeaway at 40 Glebe Road, Bedlington, was also given a score of three on August 4.

Food hygiene stickers like this are usually displayed in the window of food outlets.

The Dyvels Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Station Road, Corbridge, was given a three-star rating after an assessment on August 2.

It means that of Northumberland's 422 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 351 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.