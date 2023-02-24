Fisherman’s Bay, in Whitley Bay, has been shortlisted in the takeaway of the year category in the National Fish and Chip Awards, and will travel to London for the finals on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jason Manford, and the winners have been decided by an anonymous panel of experts.

The aim of the awards is to honour the best takeaways, restaurants and suppliers who set the standard for the industry.

The staff of Fisherman's Bay outside the restaurant on the Whitley Bay seafront. Manager Steven Dhillon says the team's customer service is a key reason for their success so far.

All nominees have shown an outstanding approach to sustainability, retained and cared for their staff and maintained hope and strength during the recent challenging years.

But Fisherman’s Bay has tough competition. The other finalists in the takeaway of the year category are:

- Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer;

- Whiteheads Fish & Chips, Hornsea;

- Ship Deck, Trethomas;

- The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey;

- The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet;

- Low's Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill;

- The Oyster Shell, Bath;

- Auckley Friery, Doncaster, and The Fish Works, Largs.

Manford will present 10 awards to fish and chip professionals from around the UK, for categories including Best Newcomer and Takeaway of the Year. The headline sponsor, Seafood from Norway, will host the category winners on an educational study trip to the proud whitefish nation – a country laced in rich fishing heritage and home to the world’s largest cod.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, said “As the awards draw closer, we’re all looking forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating every finalist for their hard work this past year.

"The industry as a whole has experienced some difficulties, so being able to reward those who have overcome these challenges is a privilege. We’re all very excited to work with Jason Manford, he’s a great fit as a well known national treasure – much like British fish and chips!”

