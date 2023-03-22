Fry Magazine, a trade publication for the fish and chip sector, runs the top 10 list alongside a top 50 list of takeaways annually.

Located on Whitley Bay seafront, Fisherman’s Bay also recently finished in the top 10 at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

Organiser of Fry Magazine’s awards, Reece Head, said: “Once again we have had another year where it has simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour, and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

Fisherman's Bay on Whitley Bay seafront has been named in two industry top 10s this year.

“Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is, and our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.

“The businesses that make up our 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.

“They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so ingrained in British culture: high-quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”

The awards are decided by judges visiting restaurants unannounced to check the quality of food, cleanliness of premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence of the venue.

Judges must score a restaurant 92% or higher in order for it to be considered for an award.