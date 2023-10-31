Fish and chip shop in Whitley Bay named in top 10 for awards recognising the UK's best chips
Pantrini’s, on Marine Avenue, has been named on the shortlist for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024’s field to frier category.
The award recognises chippies in the UK that produce the best chips.
In a statement on social media, Pantrini’s said: “We are super proud and very excited to announce we have made it in the top 10 of the field to frier award category in the National Fish and Chip Awards. Wish us luck for the next round.”
The shortlist will be whittled down to a top five then a top three, before the overall winner is announced in February.
Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “The Field to Frier award is a fantastic opportunity for us to congratulate businesses for being at the top of their game.”