Pantrini’s, on Marine Avenue, has been named on the shortlist for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024’s field to frier category.

The award recognises chippies in the UK that produce the best chips.

In a statement on social media, Pantrini’s said: “We are super proud and very excited to announce we have made it in the top 10 of the field to frier award category in the National Fish and Chip Awards. Wish us luck for the next round.”

Pantrini's in Whitley Bay. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)

The shortlist will be whittled down to a top five then a top three, before the overall winner is announced in February.