Fish and chip shop in Northumberland celebrates anniversary
Vicki Gorman’s Fish and Chips, in North Seaton, Ashington, was founded in 2011 and the owner Vicki Hill, née Gorman, has watched her children grow up around the takeaway.
She said: “The shop has been such a massive part of my children’s upbringing. From Molly’s arrival in our first year of business to Rosie joining our family, they have grown up surrounded by the sights and smells of our kitchen.
“We are a very family-orientated business. Molly and Rosie often make an appearance at the shop.”
Vicki added: “The best testimonial we could give is that our girls love eating what we cook in the shop.”
The restaurant chippy prides itself on the quality of its ingredients. Vicki said: “We prepare everything from scratch on premise.
“From our signature homemade cheese patties, corned beef savouries, and fish cakes, to our special homemade tartar sauce amongst many others, it is all a lot of fun. We constantly test our ingredients and check our recipes for consistency and quality.
“We only use the finest pure beef dripping which we refresh constantly. This can prove expensive but we stick to what we believe in.”
V. Gorman’s has also begun to grow its social media presence.
Vicki said: “We are thrilled to connect with more people through social media and spread the word about our passion for quality food.”
The shop, on Meadowfield, is open daily from 11.30am to 9pm.
