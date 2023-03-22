News you can trust since 1854
Fish and chip restaurant in Whitley Bay named one of Fry Magazine's top 10 best in the UK

Fisherman’s Bay in North Tyneside has been named among an industry magazine’s 10 best fish and chip restaurants for 2022/2023.

By Craig Buchan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT

Fry Magazine, a trade publication for the fish and chip sector, runs the top 10 list alongside a top 50 list of takeaways annually.

Located on Whitley Bay seafront, Fisherman’s Bay also recently finished in the top 10 at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

Organiser of Fry Magazine’s awards, Reece Head, said: “Once again we have had another year where it has simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour, and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

Fisherman's Bay on Whitley Bay seafront has been named in two industry top 10s this year.
“Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is, and our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.

“The businesses that make up our 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.

“They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so ingrained in British culture: high-quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”

The awards are decided by judges visiting restaurants unannounced to check the quality of food, cleanliness of premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence of the venue.

Judges must score a restaurant 92% or higher in order for it to be considered for an award.

This is the 11th year in a row that the competition has run.

