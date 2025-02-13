First look inside the new Blacks Corner wine & cheese bar at Fenwick Newcastle and what's on the menu

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 13th Feb 2025, 18:12 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 18:17 BST

What started life as a village bistro in East Boldon, South Tyneside, in 2017, has now gone regional as Blacks Corner opens its fourth site.

Situated in the Food Hall at Fenwick, Newcastle, the new wine, cheese and charcuterie bar looks set to be a popular pit stop for shoppers.

Blacks Corner started life in East Boldon in 2017 after transforming the corner unit on St Bedes, whilst honouring its heritage in the South Tyneside village. The new addition at Fenwick is the fourth Blacks Corner and the team's first north of the Tyne. Pictured is co-owner Jonny Dryden, left, with manager, Tara Fiona George, and the team at Fenwick.

1. Branching out north of the Tyne

The new cheese and wine bar is situated in the Food Hall in Fenwick and features bar seating as well as some table seating. As well as the original Blacks Corner, the team has a deli in East Boldon and in December 2023 opened the restored Tram Shelter in Seaburn, which has won awards for its design.

2. Cheese, wine and charcuterie

The cheese and wine bar is open Monday - Wednesday 9am - 7pm; Thursday 9am-8pm; Friday & Saturday 9am-7pm and Sunday 10.30am - 5pm.

3. Daily offering

The drinks offering includes a special draught premium pilsner with Sunderland-based Vaux, which complements the cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as a range of cans. Brooklyn lager is also available on draught, priced £6, with a range of bottled lagers also available.

4. Sunderland brewed

Related topics:FenwickNewcastleWine
