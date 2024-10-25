The first 100 customers on Friday morning were offered a free re-usable cup to celebrate the opening.

Among those in attendance at an official opening were representatives from Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels which has been named the store’s charity.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: “We are very excited to open our new store in Berwick-upon-Tweed and create 20 new jobs for the local area. We look forward to welcoming the community and sharing the Starbucks experience with them.”

The opening comes just days after Northern Edge, an independent coffee company, opened a new unit on Marygate in the town centre.

An operational brief submitted as part of the planning application approved in April states that the expected daily transactions would be between 530 and 650 and the trade would be approximately 50 per cent drive thru, 35 per cent dine in and 15 per cent takeaway.

