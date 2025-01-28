The cafe will take over what was formerly, The Olive Branch Cafe on 10 Market Street as the business promises a modern menu, gluten-free options and even an alcohol license.
Owner, Shane Cameron, aims to host a soft opening in the week commencing February 18, serving coffee and cakes before launching with the full menu on Tuesday, February 25.
1. Mean Bean Coffee Company
The location on 10 Market Street will be the company’s first permanent shop after trading in mobile coffee vans around Newcastle and surrounding areas since its beginning. Photo: Shane Cameron
2. The service counter
Owner, Shane Cameron says 'Mean Bean HQ is almost ready to go'. Photo: Shane Cameron
3. Signage
Signage is now up at the venue, replacing what was formerly The Olive Branch Cafe. Photo: Shane Cameron
4. Plants for sale
As well as serving speciality coffee and brunch, Mean Bean Coffee Company will sell a variety of plants at their Alnwick location. Photo: Shane Cameron
