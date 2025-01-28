First look as Mean Bean Coffee prepares for cafe opening in Alnwick

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Originating as a mobile business, Mean Bean Coffee Company are making the finishing touches for their first permanent site in Alnwick.

The cafe will take over what was formerly, The Olive Branch Cafe on 10 Market Street as the business promises a modern menu, gluten-free options and even an alcohol license.

Owner, Shane Cameron, aims to host a soft opening in the week commencing February 18, serving coffee and cakes before launching with the full menu on Tuesday, February 25.

The location on 10 Market Street will be the company’s first permanent shop after trading in mobile coffee vans around Newcastle and surrounding areas since its beginning.

The location on 10 Market Street will be the company's first permanent shop after trading in mobile coffee vans around Newcastle and surrounding areas since its beginning.

Owner, Shane Cameron says 'Mean Bean HQ is almost ready to go'.

Owner, Shane Cameron says 'Mean Bean HQ is almost ready to go'.

Signage is now up at the venue, replacing what was formerly The Olive Branch Cafe.

Signage is now up at the venue, replacing what was formerly The Olive Branch Cafe.

As well as serving speciality coffee and brunch, Mean Bean Coffee Company will sell a variety of plants at their Alnwick location.

As well as serving speciality coffee and brunch, Mean Bean Coffee Company will sell a variety of plants at their Alnwick location.

