Father's Day: Best pubs and clubs in Northumberland according to CAMRA

By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:42 BST
Why not treat dad to a pint and bite to eat this Father’s Day at one of these top rated pubs or clubs in Northumberland, according to Tyneside & Northumberland CAMRA Branch.

Can’t think of what to get dad for Father’s Day? You can’t go wrong with food and beer, as long as drinks are on you!

Here’s CAMRA’s list of the best pubs and clubs in Northumberland in 2024 so you can find one of their favourite spots near you.

According to CAMRA, Tanners Arms is the best pub in north Northumberland and overall best Northumberland pub of 2024.

1. The Tanners Arms, Alnwick

According to CAMRA, The Office is the best pub in south east Northumberland and third best Northumberland cider pub of 2024.

2. The Office, Morpeth

According to CAMRA, Tap & Spile is the second best pub in south east Northumberland.

3. Tap & Spile, Morpeth

According to CAMRA, Joiners is the third best pub in south east Northumberland.

4. Joiners Arms, Morpeth

