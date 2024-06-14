Can’t think of what to get dad for Father’s Day? You can’t go wrong with food and beer, as long as drinks are on you!
Here’s CAMRA’s list of the best pubs and clubs in Northumberland in 2024 so you can find one of their favourite spots near you.
1. The Tanners Arms, Alnwick
According to CAMRA, Tanners Arms is the best pub in north Northumberland and overall best Northumberland pub of 2024. Photo: Google
2. The Office, Morpeth
According to CAMRA, The Office is the best pub in south east Northumberland and third best Northumberland cider pub of 2024. Photo: NW
3. Tap & Spile, Morpeth
According to CAMRA, Tap & Spile is the second best pub in south east Northumberland. Photo: Google
4. Joiners Arms, Morpeth
According to CAMRA, Joiners is the third best pub in south east Northumberland. Photo: Google