A fast food restaurant in Seaton Delaval is expanding by opening a new outlet in Cramlington.

Chick Pizz, which serves chicken, pizzas, and kebabs, will open at the shops at the end of Glenluce Drive.

It will take the place of Ace Pizza, which has closed down.

In a statement on social media, the takeaway said: “We are pleased to announce we are expanding. Chickpizz Cramlington will be opening after Christmas.

