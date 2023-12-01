Fast food restaurant in Seaton Delaval to open second takeaway in Cramlington
A fast food restaurant in Seaton Delaval is expanding by opening a new outlet in Cramlington.
Chick Pizz, which serves chicken, pizzas, and kebabs, will open at the shops at the end of Glenluce Drive.
It will take the place of Ace Pizza, which has closed down.
In a statement on social media, the takeaway said: “We are pleased to announce we are expanding. Chickpizz Cramlington will be opening after Christmas.
“Thanks to all your continued support, which has made this possible. See you soon Cramlington.”