A new family-run Italian restaurant is all set to open its doors in Amble.

Osteria will welcome guests for the first time on October 23, reopening the site which was formerly Rossini following the owner’s retirement.

Taking over the business are husband and wife Olvina and Izmir Hasaj. With years of experience in the hospitality industry, the pair aim to bring fresh food and a great atmosphere to the coastal town.

“It was always our dream to open our own place,” Olvina revealed. “My husband has been a head chef for the past ten years and has cooked lots of different cuisines but his heart and passion was always in Italian food.

Osteria, Amble.

“We come from small towns so we have always loved Amble and its calming atmosphere. We are trying to put our own spin on the place and ensure that we incorporate parts of Amble itself.”

Olvina explained that the restaurant will be family-run with the help of the existing staff from Rossini. The menu will combine influences from different regions in Italy alongside a Sunday lunch service – with meat, fish and vegetables that are sourced locally from Northumberland.

She added: “We want everything to be as fresh as possible. We come from Albania and we understand the difference between food that’s just been grown in your garden and the food you buy from the shop.

“We want every small detail to be included and we hope to create a lovely warm atmosphere for people to come in and feel welcome.”

Located on 47 – 49 High Street, Osteria will open for first reservations from 4pm on Thursday, October 23.