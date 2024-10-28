Eyemouth can ‘bank’ on an exciting new restaurant

By Paul Kelly
Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:46 BST
Folk in Eyemouth will soon be able to ‘bank’ on an exciting new eatery at the heart of the town.

A cafe and bistro-style restaurant is to open early in the new year, members of Scottish Borders Licensing Board were informed.

Board members unanimously agreed to grant a premises licence for the sale of alcohol at the Auld Bank at 2 Market Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Royal Bank of Scotland occupied the ground floor of the front range for around 50 years before a refurbishment scheme undertaken in 1990 extended the premises into the ground floor of the rear range which was formerly a workshop/depot for Eyemouth Town Council.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Eyemouth.placeholder image
The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Eyemouth.

The premises are a semi-detached ground floor building consisting of dining area, lounge area, kitchen, toilets and storage.

It is situated within Eyemouth town square and will operate as a coffee shop during daytime until 5pm, whereupon the business model will change to a bistro-style restaurant.

Alcohol will generally, but not exclusively, be sold to accompany food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applicant Gregory Horner told the board members: “We’ve been developing the old bank for quite a while now and we’re in a position to finalise the construction work, getting it signed off and hopefully opening in the very early new year.

“We’ve done it out to a high standard, we are going to be importing some good wines and we hope that we can create something a little bit different for Eyemouth.

“We have also got some younger people from Eyemouth and Berwick onboard to run it, so hopefully it will contribute to the community.”

Board member Councillor Tom Weatherston said: “I’m happy to approve this. It is good that an empty premises on the High Street is being opened up again to the public.

“It sounds like a great idea – I wish them well.”

Related topics:EyemouthRoyal Bank of ScotlandBerwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice