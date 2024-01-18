With the New Year upon us, what better time to spice up your mealtimes than now?

Jalapeno mac 'n' cheese.

Whether hosting friends and family or mixing up your mid-week meals, the brand-new Tex Mex Feast from Tesco will be sure to shake off any January blues with its fiery fiesta of flavours.

Launching instore and online this week, the range brings a huge selection of fuss-free, ready-to-cook dishes, all bursting with vibrant flavours for all the family. From quick and easy fajitas to tasty taco bowls, there’s a whole array of Tex Mex inspired meals to be enjoyed - and at great value - thanks to Clubcard offers.

Highlights include the Tex Mex Feast Fajita Chicken Breasts - perfectly seasoned mini fillets that are ready to hit the grill with no prep needed. Sizzle and wrap them up, with tangy tomato salsa, in warm Tex Mex Feast Soft Flour Tortillas for a fast dine-in feast.

Fajita chicken breasts.

For duo dining occasions, the Tex Mex Feast Tear & Share Pulled Pork Taco Bowl is overflowing with smoky pulled pork, spicy rice, roasted peppers, cheese and jalapeños – perfect to share between two.

Bringing a mouthwatering taste to the range is the Tex Mex Feast Smoky BBQ Pork Ribs, a full rack of slow cooked ribs marinated in a tantalising blend of peppers and spices. Finished with a sticky BBQ glaze, the tender meat in this comforting classic falls perfectly off the bone and can be paired with the Tex Mex Feast Loaded Cheesy Fries for an indulgent Tex Mex feast.

Famed for its spicy, savoury flavours, Tex Mex cuisine brings a whole host of flavour profiles to the kitchen.

For those seeking something milder, the Tex Mex Feast Crispy Battered Haddock pairs perfectly with Tex Mex Feast Soft Flour Tortillas to create tasty tacos, whilst the Tex Mex Feast Spicy Jalapeño Poppers, loaded with soft cheese in a breadcrumb coating, are bound to pack a punch for those that love a bit more heat. Or why not try the creamy Tex Mex Feast Jalapeño Mac n Cheese, topped in paprika breadcrumbs, for a twist on a classic?

A Tex Mex Feast wouldn’t be complete without sides and salsa, though, and that’s where the Ultimate Tex Mex Dips step in with a selection of sauces that range from mild to wild.