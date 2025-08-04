The awards celebrate the best of the British curry industry 🍴

The English Curry Awards is now in its 14th year

Restaurants and takeaways across the country will be recognised for their work

The ceremony will be held on Monday August 11

Oceanic Awards has announced the finalists for the 14th English Curry Awards 2025, with many incredible restaurants and takeaways across the UK in with a chance of taking home a prestigious title.

The awards shine a spotlight on the talent, dedication and quality of restaurants, takeaways and individuals thriving in Britain's curry industry.

The winners will be announced in a celebratory event on Monday August 11, 2025, which will be held at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2025 said: “These awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”

Here is the full list of every finalist for the English Curry Awards 2025:

Curry Restaurant of the Year

North West

Aroma Asian Restaurant, Burnley

Shamoli, Knutsford

Barlick Raj Balti, Barnoldswick

Maryport Tandoori, Maryport

Royal Balti House, Bolton

Buraq, Kirkham

Curry Cottage, Sale

Bombay Lounge, Winsford

Freya’s Grill, Darwen

North East

Soho Tavern, Gateshead

Sher Khan, Alnwick

Babaji, Sunderland

Abdullahs Restaurant, Rising Bridge

Light of Asia, Redcar

The Magna Tandoori, Berwick-upon-Tweed

Yuvraaj Restaurant, Sunderland

Yorkshire and the Humber

Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar, Liversedge

Bombay Spice, York

Khandan Restaurant, Wellingborough

Mastabs, Skipton

Bengal Lounge, Wetherby

Cinnamon Lounge, Wakefield

Spice Culture, Harrogate

Syhiba Restaurant, Wakefield

Atithi, York

De Baga Restaurant, Leeds

Shalimar Restaurant, Harrogate

East Midlands

Avatar Dining, Market Harborough

Everest Lounge, Market Harborough

Gandhi, Derby

Heat Indian Restaurant, Loughborough

Aangan, Derby

Alleppey Kitchen, Chesterfield

Eastern Spice, Loughborough

Chettinad Restaurant, Leicester

Herb, Leicester

Heritage India, Leicester

West Midlands

Alessi Indian Restaurant, Stoke On Trent

KAYAL, Leamington Spa

Gandhi Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Stoke on Trent

New Royal Balti, Stoke-on-Trent

Alessi Indian Restaurant, Stoke-On-Trent

Vivaanta, Warwick

Indian Palace, Burton Upon Trent

Gurkha 1816, Wednesbury

Lavang, Solihull

Streetly Balti, Sutton Coldfield

East of England

Lalbagh Indian Restaurant, Cambridge

Spice Valley, Norwich

Mughal Knight, Clare, Suffolk

Pipasha Restaurant, Cambridge

Cafe Marsala, Eaton Bray

House of Spice, Haslingfield

Kandan Restaurant, Wellingborough

Namaste Village, Norwich

Zara, Shelford

Taj Tandoori, Cambridge

South East

Spice Route, Andover

Spicy Tadka Indian Restaurant, Basingstoke

The Indian queen, Banbury

3 Rooms Indian Restaurant, Chertsey

Spices and Spirits, Basingstoke

Namaste Punjab, Chichester

Dipalee Lounge, Buckingham

Indian Fusion, Lyndhurst

Kappad South Indian Dining, High Wycombe

RajBhuj Indian Restaurant, Aylesbury

South West

Turmeric Kitchen, Taunton

Bhoomi Kitchen, Cheltenham

Mezbaan, Tewkesbury

Mattancherry, Taunton

Indian Enroute, Gloucester

Eastern Eye, Newton Abbot

Indian Enroute Street Food, Gloucester

Indian Kitchen, Westbury on Trym

Prithvi, Cheltenham

Best of Newcastle

My Delhi Newcastle

Sachins

Simla Restaurant

Sanskrit Newcastle

Hyderabadi Kitchen

Pinaki

Dakwala Bombay Canteen

Rani Indian Restaurant

Dosa Kitchen

Dabbawal High Bridge

Best of Manchester

Spice n Spirits

Indian Affair

Ziya Asian Grill

NOIR Manchester

Indique

Bardez

Wah Ji Wah

Sanskruti Restaurant

Kerala Curry House

Rajdoot Tandoori

Best of Leeds

Indian Pakwaan

Mumtaz

Shabab Indian Restaurant

Aarti Indian Restaurant

Bombay 2 Goa Restaurant

Bagaara

Bukhara

Jodhpur

Bengal Brasserie

Dastaan

Best of Liverpool

Da Mount Gurkha

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant

Sultan’s Palace

Holdi Bar

Bundobust

Spice Bloom Indian Restaurant

Light of Bengal

Delhi House

EastZEast

Akshaya – The Picture Drome

Best of Sheffield

Prithiraj

Urban Choola

Maveli

Bay Of Bengal

Lavang

Ashoka

7 Spices Balti

Viraaj

The Chakra Lounge

Butlers Balti House

Best of Nottingham

Lime Indian Restaurant & Takeaway

NawaabSaab

Bombay Delicatessen

Chaska

Calcutta Club

Akshaya Indian Restaurant

Tipu Sultan Nottingham

Anoki Restaurant

Lagan Tapas

Masala Junction Restaurant

Best of Birmingham

Spice NATION’S

Omar Khayam

Titash

Vakas Balti

Opheem

BLANC NRI Birmingham Indian Cuisine

Asha’s Fine Dining Indian Restaurant

Mughal-e-Azam Restaurant

Tipu Sultan

Qavali Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Best of Southampton

Mint Lounge

Késarum Indian Restaurant

Padharo Indian Restaurant

Sanjha

Dhaba

Jehangir Restaurant

Bayleaf Kitchen

Bombay Spice

Coriander Lounge Indian Restaurant

Everest Cuisine

Best of London

Masala Inn

Vijay India Restaurant

Taste of Jaipur

Maharaja of India

Indian Lounge

Muhib Indian Cuisine

Taste of India

Tajmahal Indian Cuisine

The India

Yatri Indian Restaurant

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Taste of Himalayan, Rowley Regis

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant, Southport

Gurkha Majestic, Droitwich

Himalayan restaurant and Bar, Leamington Spa

Yak Yeti Yak, Bath

The Gurkha Restaurant, Chelmsford

Everest Gurkha Nepalese Restaurant, York

Crossed Khukris Gurkha Restaurant, Nuneaton

Gurkha Royale Restaurant & Bar, Windsor

Gurkha 1816, Wednesbury

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Basmati Restaurant, Birmingham

Ahar Restaurant, Whitley Bay

Namaste Bengal, Pickering

Bengal Brasserie, Leeds

Bangla restaurant, Batley

Poncho Khana Restaurant, Birmingham

Bengal Lounge, Cambridge

Bengal Kitchen, Derby

Bay of Bengal, Sheffield

Barton Bangla Brasserie, Preston

South Indian Restaurant of the Year

Kayal, Leicester

Dosapark, Cirencester

Chennai Parotta, Birmingham

Vaibhavam South Indian, Birmingham

SADHYA, Wellingborough

Dosa Kingdom, Hove

Dosa Darlings, Oxford

Chennai Dosa, Birmingham

Koinonia South Indian Restaurant, Newark

NALAAS South Indian Restaurant, Derby

Afghani Restaurant of the Year

Afghan Cuisine Restaurant, Manchester

Afghan Palace Restaurant, Stoke-on-Trent

Hawasana Afghan Restaurant, Stoke-on-Trent

Kabul Karahi & Grill, Manchester

Kabul Darbar, Birmingham

Kabuli, Birmingham

Ashna Kebab, Leicester

CHARSI DERA, Birmingham

Royal Shinwari, Birmingham

My Kabul Restaurant, Birmingham

Pakistani Restaurant of the Year

Lala’s Restaurant, Leeds

Lahori Dhaba, Bradford

Lahori Nazara, Manchester

Butt Karahi, Heckmondwike

Karachi Restaurant, Bradford

Ayaans, Bolton

Chandni Restaurants, Manchester

Alamgir, Birmingham

Apna Lahore, Birmingham

Royal Punjab Restaurant, Walsall

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Masala City, Chichester

Usha, Burnley

Bombay Spice, York

La Sun, South Shields

SADHYA, Wellingborough

Jasmine Indian Cuisine, Milton Keynes

Saffron Fine Indian Dining, Brackley

Mem Saab, Leicester

Navadhanya, Cambridge

Sher Khan, Alnwick

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Padharo, Southampton

Tangoe Restaurant, Leicester

Sanskruti Restaurant, Liverpool

Bites of India Restaurant, Southampton

Crispy Dosa Restaurant, Reading

Madras Flavours Pure Indian, Reading

VEG DARBAR, Birmingham

Prashad, Bradford

Punjabi Pure Veg, Derby

The Banyan Tree, Peterborough

Cafe Food of the Year

Karak Chaii, Rugby

Chai and Curry, Manchester

Paratha Royale, Manchester

Paratha Stop, Bolton

MilJul Chai House, Oldham

Cha Cha Chai, Manchester

Chai Shai, Batley

My Karak Chai, Oldham

Parantha Corner, Birmingham

Sizzle Spot, Coventry

Streetfood Restaurant of the Year

Delhi Wala Food, Leeds

Chutney Jacks, Winslow

Twisted Indian Street Food, Blackpool

This & That, Manchester

Hungamaa, Manchester

Crispy Dosa, Windsor

Kerala Cafe, Coventry

Tiffin Walay, Birmingham

Tamatanga, Birmingham

Zindiya Streatery & Bar, Birmingham

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Mem Saab, Leicester

Ma-Hé Coastal Indian, Leeds

400 D C, Sheffield

Prithvi, Cheltenham

Turmeric Gold, Coventry

Itihaas, Birmingham

The Mahal, Cheltenham

70 ONE Restaurant & Lounge, Northampton

De Laban, Coventry

Everest Dine, Hinckley

Local Restaurant of the Year

Gurkha Majestic Dining, Droitwich

Kolshi premier Indian Restaurant, Warwick

Himalayan Restaurant & Bar, Leamington Spa

FAZELEY PARK, Tamworth

The Indian Queen, Banbury

My Delhi, Leicester

Spice Bazzar, Leicester

Chester’s Lounge, Sunderland

Viraaj Restaurant, Sheffield

Mastab’s Restaurant, Skipton

Kitchen of the Year

Kashmir Restaurant, Rawtenstall

Soho Tavern, Gateshead

Aroma, Burnley

Jaipur, Burnley

Baloo Northampton, Northampton

The Verandah Bar, Leicester

Millennium Balti, Leamington Spa

Warwick Spice Indian and Bangladeshi Restaurant, Warwick

Dilshad Indian & Takeaway, Birmingham

Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury

Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year

Chennai Express, Fleet

Bombay 8, Warrington

Paddy’s Marten Inn, Leicester

Kitchen 26 Family Bar and Restaurant, Leicester

Chef’s Flavour Restaurant, Leicester

Drovers Arms, Steppingley

Avatar, Lutterworth

Cardamom Indian Cuisine, Alcester

Meriden Spice, Coventry

Eastern Balti, Kendal

Customer Service of the Year

Everest Lounge, Oakham

Gurkha Imperial Dining, Bromsgrove

The Lion’s Inn, Coventry

Vaibhavam South Indian, Birmingham

70 ONE Restaurant & Lounge, Northampton

Daman Samudra Restaurant, Leicester

Mowgli Street Food, Beverley

Abdal’s Kitchen, Ulceby

The Mayfair, Messingham

Elach, Gainsborough

Customer Favourite of the Year

International Restaurant, Bradford

Bangla lounge Restaurant, Birstall Batley

Buraq Kirkham, Preston

Samrat Indian Dining Room, Seaham

Sherkhan Alnwick, Alnwick

The Madras Restaurant, Hull

Agrah, Cleethorpes

IndianHouse, Huddersfield

The Indian Feast, Leeds

Indian Tiffin Room, Leeds

Takeaway of the Year

Masala Bay Takeaway, Kent

Samuel’s Indian, Sale

Hawali Indian Takeaway, Padiham

RIZQ flavours of India, Sunderland

Chutney Express Takeaway, Birmingham

Master Chef Indian Takeaway, Luton

Chutney Express, Birmingham

Bhaji Fresh Takeaway, Warrington

Cheadle Spice, Stoke-On-Trent

Curry Garden Takeaway, Ipswich

Takeaway and Delivery of the Year

Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford

Forhans, Sunderland

Future Balti, Bradford

Imran’s Takeaway, Huddersfield

Nawaab King of Spices, Sunderland

Paprika, Huddersfield

Shagoor, Burnley

Taj Spice, Menston, Ilkley

Waterhead Tandoori Takeaway, Oldham

Curry Champions of the Year

Spice Garden, South Shields

Spicy Squirrel, Coventry

Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough

Varanasi, Birmingham

Delhi 6 Restaurant, Sutton Coldfield

Sabi’s Kitchen, Birmingham

Raja Monkey, Birmingham

Gongura Indian Resto, Leicester

Lighthouse Indian Paradise, Leicester

Akbars, Blackburn

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

Banarasi, Newcastle Under Lyme

Bengal Lounge, Wetherby

Calcutta Club, Nottingham

Jashir, Oakham

1498 The Spice Affair, Peterborough

Punjabi Tarka, Coventry

Bikaneri Bar & Restaurant, Hinckley

Jee Ja Jee’s, Derby

Five Rivers, Leamington Spa

Cochin Fort, Nottingham

Curry Kings and Queens of the Year

Akbars

Kebabish Original

Aagrah

Madhu’s

Shalimar

Bundobast

Saravana Bhawan

Anokhi

Shimlas

Mowgli Street Food

For more information on the English Curry Awards, please visit its Facebook page here.