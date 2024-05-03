Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cosy tipi with rustic bar, live music, pizza, open fires, and private events is in the gardens of The Tempus hotel at South Charlton, near Alnwick.

The tipi, which is family and dog friendly, welcomes everyone to come and enjoy the amazing boho vibe, which is also available to hire for events, christenings, and private parties.

For dining, guests can expect wood-fired pizzas and garlic flatbreads, as well as menus curated by guest vendors who will be invited for special food nights, all of which are served alongside an extensive drink menu.

Every Friday and Saturday from 4pm until 9pm, the pizza oven will roar, and bartenders will pour cocktails, wines, beers, and drinks to the background of live music, which will be played every weekend – creating the perfect soundtrack for those long summer evenings. Weekly musicians will be announced on The Tempus’ social media.

Richard Shell, owner of The Doxford Group says: “We’re thrilled to open The Tipi at The Tempus, just in time for the May Bank Holiday. Everyone is welcome to enjoy our laid back, alfresco dining and drinking in the grounds of The Tempus, where we’ll also be hosting live music.