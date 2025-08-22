The new owners of a popular Ellingham pub have hopes to transform the venue into a social hub for the village.

The Pack Horse Inn was officially taken over on Thursday, August 7 by newly-married Ollie and Susanna Simpson – less than a week after they tied the knot.

Ollie, who farms in Ellingham and Susanna who works as a teacher in Melrose, decided to take a leap in a completely different direction when taking on the business from Ollie’s family who have been running it for several years.

Susanna explained: “When the opportunity came for us to take it on, we couldn’t say no. Ollie’s sister Linny and her husband Dom have been running the pub until now and we are super grateful for all their hard work to get it to where it is.

“We are hoping to inject some enthusiasm and get the place back to being a busy meet up point for locals as well as a destination for visitors to the area. Obviously it will take time, but we are hoping to put our stamp on the pub whilst maintaining the friendly countryside charm.”

The couple highlight the importance of social hubs in rural communities and hope The Pack Horse Inn can continue to provide that for Ellingham.

Susanna added: “Rural communities haven’t had it easy recently for various reasons and for those who work largely alone, a village pub is so much more than just a watering hole, it allows people to socialise and that’s what we want to focus on.

"We also love meeting people who are visiting the area and it’s great when you hear conversations between locals and visitors. The pub is an integral part of the village and we hope we can keep it going.”

In making the pub their own, the couple are updating the garden, introducing ‘children under 12 eat free’ deals on Sunday lunch, updating their wines-list, lowering prices where possible, and hope to also introduce quiz nights soon.

“We’ve had such positive reactions which we are really grateful for. We’d love to hear any ideas from locals on things they’d like to see in the pub to turn it into a hub for the village and surrounding areas,” Susanna added.