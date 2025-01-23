Eldon Square Announces Arrival of Wingstop UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready Newcastle, Wingstop UK is coming to the city centre! Eldon Square, the city centre shopping destination, is thrilled to announce that one of the UK’s most exciting and rapidly growing food brands – Wingstop UK - is set to open its doors at the centre on February 10.

Located right by The Alchemist, the brand-new location will offer the ultimate destination for iconic wing flavours to enjoy with family and friends, making it a new go-to spot for local food lovers. Wingstop’s iconic, crave-worthy flavours are about to become your new obsession.

Originally founded as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Texas, Wingstop quickly gained a loyal following and soared in popularity. The brand made its UK debut in 2018 and has been expanding ever since, now boasting more than 50 locations across the country – and counting!

At the new Eldon Square location, you can indulge in their freshly cooked wings, juicy tenders, burgers, and irresistible sides, all made to order and hand-tossed in a choice of 10 bold, mouth-watering flavours. Whether you like it tangy, sweet, or with a fiery kick, there’s a flavour for everyone! Pair your wings with a milkshake, a freestyle drink, or even a refreshing Camden Town beer. And for those with a sweet tooth, Wingstop’s delicious churros make the perfect dessert.

To celebrate opening day, Wingstop UK will be giving away 100 portions of eight delicious chicken wings to the first 100 guests in the queue.

Olivia Telfer, Marketing Manager at Eldon Square, commented, "We're so excited to bring Wingstop to Eldon Square and share all the amazing flavours they have to offer with the Newcastle community! Wingstop is quickly becoming a UK favourite, and we can't wait for everyone to experience what makes them so special at Eldon Square."

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, said: “We're thrilled to bring our signature wings and bold flavours to Newcastle at Eldon Square! As one of the city's top shopping spots, we’re sure our new Wingstop will quickly become a local favourite.”