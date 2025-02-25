Eating out on a budget: Kids can eat for £1 this half term at Trenchers in Whitley Bay

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

If you’re looking for a half term treat while the little ones are off school, kids can eat for £1 at the award-winning Trenchers in Spanish City, Whitley Bay.

The offer is available exclusively to Spanish City loyalty customers and includes one children’s main course for £1 with every full-paying adult running from Wednesday – Friday, during the half term. The restaurant notably sits directly underneath Spanish City’s iconic dome and its menu includes fish and chips, vegetarian options, burgers, grilled fish, traditional British fayre and fresh seafood.

Trenchers’ resident pianist will also play on their grand piano from 6pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Marsh, general manager, said: “Kids Eat for £1 is a fantastic opportunity for local families to eat out whist on a budget.

Spanish City, Whitley Bay.Spanish City, Whitley Bay.
Spanish City, Whitley Bay.

“From our iconic location under the dome, to our award-winning fish and chips, Trenchers is the best place to enjoy the nation’s favourite dish. We also have several meat and vegetarian dishes available for adults.”

Related topics:Whitley Bay

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice