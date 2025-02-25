If you’re looking for a half term treat while the little ones are off school, kids can eat for £1 at the award-winning Trenchers in Spanish City, Whitley Bay.

The offer is available exclusively to Spanish City loyalty customers and includes one children’s main course for £1 with every full-paying adult running from Wednesday – Friday, during the half term. The restaurant notably sits directly underneath Spanish City’s iconic dome and its menu includes fish and chips, vegetarian options, burgers, grilled fish, traditional British fayre and fresh seafood.

Trenchers’ resident pianist will also play on their grand piano from 6pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Chris Marsh, general manager, said: “Kids Eat for £1 is a fantastic opportunity for local families to eat out whist on a budget.

“From our iconic location under the dome, to our award-winning fish and chips, Trenchers is the best place to enjoy the nation’s favourite dish. We also have several meat and vegetarian dishes available for adults.”