Easter treats: where to find the best coffee and cake in Northumberland according to Google ratings

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Relax on Easter weekend with a delicious slice of homemade cake and coffee in one of these Northumberland cafes.

We have rounded up 16 of the best Google-rated places in the county to stop off for coffee and cake, whether you’re in the countryside, by the coast, or in the heart of town.

Northumberland isn't short of amazing cafes.

1. Coffee and cake in Northumberland

Northumberland isn't short of amazing cafes.

Made of Crumbs is a family-run cafe serving a variety of baked treats and custom cakes made-to-order, with 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews.

2. Made of Crumbs (Morpeth)

Made of Crumbs is a family-run cafe serving a variety of baked treats and custom cakes made-to-order, with 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews.

Enjoy a slice of delicious homemade cake with coastal views at The Drift Cafe - scoring 4.6 out of 2110 reviews.

3. The Drift Cafe (Cresswell)

Enjoy a slice of delicious homemade cake with coastal views at The Drift Cafe - scoring 4.6 out of 2110 reviews.

Enjoy cake in a countryside setting, just outside of Alnwick with 4.8 out of 487 reviews.

4. The Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery (Alnwick)

Enjoy cake in a countryside setting, just outside of Alnwick with 4.8 out of 487 reviews.

