We have rounded up 16 of the best Google-rated places in the county to stop off for coffee and cake, whether you’re in the countryside, by the coast, or in the heart of town.
1. Coffee and cake in Northumberland
Northumberland isn't short of amazing cafes. Photo: pixabay
2. Made of Crumbs (Morpeth)
Made of Crumbs is a family-run cafe serving a variety of baked treats and custom cakes made-to-order, with 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews. Photo: google
3. The Drift Cafe (Cresswell)
Enjoy a slice of delicious homemade cake with coastal views at The Drift Cafe - scoring 4.6 out of 2110 reviews. Photo: google
4. The Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery (Alnwick)
Enjoy cake in a countryside setting, just outside of Alnwick with 4.8 out of 487 reviews. Photo: google
