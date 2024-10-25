Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Indian restaurant in Shilbottle is celebrating a double awards success.

Lal Khazana has won a prestigious Good Food Award and a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

The Good Food Award’s ‘Blue Ribbon’ is bestowed upon restaurants receiving high customer ratings for their food quality, service and value.

It is the eighth year in a row Lal Khazana has won a Travellers Choice Award (previously a certificate of excellence) and places it in in the top ten per cent of restaurants worldwide in TripAdvisor’s rankings.

Mohammed Ali, executive chef at the family-run restaurant, said “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve won the coveted Good Food Award for culinary excellence and also the Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor for another year.

"These awards are not for any one person, but the team as a whole including the chefs, front of house staff and indeed our suppliers who supply us with the fantastic quality local ingredients that are the basis of our dishes.

"We would like to thank all our loyal customers for the unwavering love and support – this win is yours too. We couldn’t have done it without you! Dhanyavaad (thank you).”

Lal Khazana also has a five star rating on TripAdvisor.

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, added: “Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. Lal Khazana has clearly made a memorable impact on visitors, and this recognition is a well-deserved accomplishment. We hope this award continues to drive even more success in 2024 and beyond.”