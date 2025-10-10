Dog-friendly cafes: 7 reader-favourite lunch spots in Northumberland that welcome dogs

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Oct 2025, 10:26 BST
Northumberland is home to many dog-owners and picturesque walks, so we have been on the lookout for lunch spots that will welcome pooches too.

We asked our readers for recommendations of the best dog-friendly places to visit for lunch in the county.

Here are the top seven – so you never have to leave your pup at home.

Located at Farm Midstead near Alnwick, The Rocking Horse came out as a sure winner, becoming the reader-favourite spot for a dog-friendly lunch in the area.

1. The Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery

In second place was traditional village pub, The Mason's Arms in Warkworth.

2. The Mason's Arms

Nelson's at the Park in Swarland came out strong in third place.

3. Nelson's at the Park

Perfect for a seaside lunch with your pooch - The Landing in Beadnell came out in fourth place.

4. The Landing (Beadnell)

