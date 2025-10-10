We asked our readers for recommendations of the best dog-friendly places to visit for lunch in the county.
Here are the top seven – so you never have to leave your pup at home.
1. The Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery
Located at Farm Midstead near Alnwick, The Rocking Horse came out as a sure winner, becoming the reader-favourite spot for a dog-friendly lunch in the area. Photo: Contributed
2. The Mason's Arms
In second place was traditional village pub, The Mason's Arms in Warkworth. Photo: Google
3. Nelson's at the Park
Nelson's at the Park in Swarland came out strong in third place. Photo: Google
4. The Landing (Beadnell)
Perfect for a seaside lunch with your pooch - The Landing in Beadnell came out in fourth place. Photo: The Landing