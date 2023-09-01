News you can trust since 1854
Discount offered at Wetherspoons pub in Ashington for one day only

A pub in Ashington will be reducing the prices of its food and drink on Thursday, September 14.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST

The Rohan Kanhai, a Wetherspoons on Woodhorn Road, is reducing its prices by 7.5% for the day.

The move is part of the firm’s efforts to lobby the government to reduce VAT for the hospitality industry.

The pub's manager, Kayla Herdman, said: "Customers coming to The Rohan Kanhai on Thursday, September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

The Ashington pub is offering a 7.5% discount. (Photo by Wetherspoons)The Ashington pub is offering a 7.5% discount. (Photo by Wetherspoons)
"It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20%.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It does not make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

