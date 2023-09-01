The Rohan Kanhai, a Wetherspoons on Woodhorn Road, is reducing its prices by 7.5% for the day.

The move is part of the firm’s efforts to lobby the government to reduce VAT for the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub's manager, Kayla Herdman, said: "Customers coming to The Rohan Kanhai on Thursday, September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashington pub is offering a 7.5% discount. (Photo by Wetherspoons)

"It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20%.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It does not make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.