A Northumberland Indian restaurant has been crowned best takeaway in England for the second year running at a prestigious awards ceremony.

After a public vote, multi-award-winning takeaway, Dilshad Tandoori held onto the title at the English Curry Awards which took place on Monday, August 11 at The Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

Established in 2001, Dilshad Tandoori is owned by two brothers in law, Raju Ahmed and Kamal Bari who turned their family ties into a successful and thriving business venture in the village of Stakeford.

Co-owner Raju Ahmed said: "We are privileged to hold on to the title of best takeaway of the year consecutively. A massive thank you to all our customers who have nominated Dilshad and have felt that we deserve this prestigious award.

He added: "A huge credit to our hardworking and dedicated brigade who thrive in only providing the finest dishes for our customers. Our friends and family play a crucial part in the success of Dilshad. Without their love and support, we couldn’t have accomplished this victory.”

Dilshad is not only known for its locally-sourced food but also for its high standards of customer service, highlighted in many great reviews. Over the years, the restaurant has received much recognition at a number of regional and national awards ceremonies.

This includes: two awards at the Nations Curry Awards in both 2025 and 2024, Best Local Takeaway in Northumberland at the Prestige Curry Awards 2024 and the Best Takeaway of the Year in Northumberland 2023 at the North East Bangladeshi Awards, among others.