Here are the areas where you can get your hands on a free pint of crisps 🍺

Walkers is giving away free ‘crisp pints’ to people participating in Dry January

The initiative has been backed by Eastenders actor Danny Dyer

Over 300 pubs will be taking part in the initiative

Crisp legends Walkers is offering a free pint of crisps to pub-goers participating in Dry January.

As many people across the country participate in Dry January, which is a challenge to stay sober throughout the month, the hospitality industry may face a decline in customers.

Research from Walkers Better For You has found that 36% of adults will be avoiding their local pub during January, as a way of improving their health.

Danny Dyer backs Walkers initative, which will see over 300 pubs give away 'crisp pints' with a non-alcoholic drink order. (Photo: Joe Pepler/PinPep) | Joe Pepler/PinPep

However, most pubs sell a variety of non-alcoholic drinks from mocktails to alcohol-free spirits and more.

As a way to encourage people to visit the pub while still participating in Dry January, Walkers are offering customers a free pint of Walkers Better For You crisps when a non-alcoholic drink is purchased at the bar as part of its ‘Pack Our Pubs’ initiative.

The Walkers Better For You range includes healthier crisps including Walkers Baked, Walkers 45% Less Salt, Snack a Jacks, Popworks and Sunbites.

The initiative has been backed by UK actor Danny Dyer who previously played the role of landlord of the Queen Vic in beloved soap Eastenders, Mick Carter.

Danny served up ‘crisp pints’ at London-based pub The Chancellors to help introduce the initiative.

Danny said: “The local boozer is important, helping keep the community together. For some pubs, January is a really tough time and could be the final straw. How sad would you be if your local had to close down?

“Fair play to those having a go at the Dry January® challenge this year, it’s a great thing to do for your health - mind and body. But you can still get down to the local with your mates for a free pint of Better For You snacks even if you’re off the booze.”

Over 300 pubs will be participating in the initiative across London, Essex, Manchester, Yorkshire, Bristol, York, Birmingham, Brighton, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

To claim a free pint of crisps, visit a participating pub and order a non-alcoholic drink. To take part in the Dry January challenge, please download the Try Dry app by Alcohol Change UK.