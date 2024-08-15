Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hotly anticipated food festival in Northumberland has been cancelled due to concerns over the weather.

The Cramlington Feast had been scheduled to take place on September 7-8 in Seven Oaks Park.

However, organisers North Feast have pulled the plug on the event.

The food festival was originally supposed to go ahead in July on the same weekend as England’s Euro 2024 Final against Spain – but had to be scrapped due to terrible weather.

Seven Oaks Park in Cramlington. Picture: Google

In a statement, Cramlington Town Council said: “We regret to inform you that North Feast have cancelled the Cramlington Feast food festival that was scheduled to take place on September 7th and 8th in Seven Oaks Park.”

The event’s organiser, Mark Deakin, explained: “We informed the council last week, five weeks before the event. We originally planned to hold the event on the Sunday of the Euros final but the weather was bad.

“The ground at the site is really problematic. We did an event there last year and it dug the ground up quite badly. Everything was getting stuck and it was a nightmare.

“If you get rain the night before, you’re literally stuck in the mud. we didn’t want that situation to arise again.

“We did look at putting it on in September but with the way the weather has been we have decided not to go ahead. It’s just not an event space.

“The events we run, we run on proper event spaces like at Spanish City in Whitley Bay. We did get good support in Cramlington, but the space just isn’t right, it’s too much risk.”