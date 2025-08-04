Diners and drinkers at a popular Northumberland pub could soon have a chance to stay the night.

Plans have been lodged for the creation of B&B accommodation at The Horse Shoes Inn at Rennington, near Alnwick.

A change of use application submitted to Northumberland County Council seeks permission to convert the manager’s accommodation into four letting/B&B rooms.

The pub was bought by Charlotte and Gary Turner in late 2024, just the third owners in 40 years.

The couple were long-standing employees of The Inn Collection Group, before following their dream to have a pub of their own.

A planning report on their behalf states: “The applicant is keen to diversify the existing site.

"The proposals would see the introduction of much needed visitor accommodation to the area of Rennington. The site is in close proximity to Alnwick with many tourist attractions such as Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden.”

The pub has a large car park to the front and rear, the rear car park being extended in 2023

"The car parking within the site is large enough to accommodate the pub use and proposed accommodation,” the report states. “The traffic generated by the change of use is considered to be low.

"It is considered that the local road network is more than capable of coping with the development proposed.”

The pub is a focal point for events like pub quizzes, darts and the village’s annual scarecrow competition.

Gary, speaking earlier this year, said: “It’s been our dream to have a lovely country pub that provides really good food and a lovely atmosphere where people feel comfortable and happy.”