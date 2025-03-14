A couple who are pouring new life into a Northumberland pub have raised a toast to its continued success.

Since buying The Horseshoes Inn in Rennington, near Alnwick, six months ago, Charlotte and Gary Turner have invested their passion and knowledge for hospitality into the popular inn.

Charlotte said: “It’s a pinch me moment to be the owners of this lovely pub which has such a strong reputation for its good food and the warm welcome it gives to both locals and visitors. It’s a real social hub.

“We’re just the third owners of The Horseshoes Inn in 40 years and see ourselves very much as its custodians. We feel so lucky to be continuing the inn’s legacy and Rennington’s draw as a foodie destination.”

Gary and Charlotte Turner at The Horseshoes Inn in Rennington Village. Picture: Stuart Boulton/The Horseshoe Inn

The couple were long-standing employees of The Inn Collection Group, before following their dream to have a pub of their own.

Charlotte said: “We’ve been in the trade for so long – it’s what I am trained in and what I know and love. So many people view hospitality as going in to run a pub, but it’s so much more. It’s a way of life and I love that. We’re enjoying putting everything we know and love about pubs into our own inn.

“We want to give people a genuine reason to visit, whether they’re a local popping in for a drink and a chat, or they’ve made a point of travelling to us to eat. It genuinely is so heartwarming building the inn’s popularity and getting amazing feedback and reviews. People walk in and say its lovely and you don’t find many pubs like this anymore. It makes me so proud.”

The pub is a focal point for events like pub quizzes, darts and the village’s annual scarecrow competition.

Gary said: “The locals have welcomed us with open arms. They appreciate what we’re doing and that we’re reinvesting in it – and in turn – the community.

“We’ve stripped everything right back and gone back to basics of being a traditional, family-owned country pub. We’ve kept the menu small because everything we do is homemade and cooked from scratch.

“It’s been our dream to have a lovely country pub that provides really good food and a lovely atmosphere where people feel comfortable and happy.”