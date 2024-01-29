Cosori 8.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer has eight one-touch cooking functions and two independent zones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a huge 8.5L capacity comprised of two 4.25L baskets, the air fryer caters to the bustling needs of a family, with the efficiency and versatility needed to prepare an entire meal with multiple components simultaneously.

The dual-zone design not only enables seamless multitasking, but also provides an effortless way to monitor the cooking process, ensuring each dish is cooked to perfection.

The COSORI Dual Basket Air Fryer boasts eight one-touch cooking functions including air fry, roast, grill, reheat, bake, dehydrate and more. With two independent zones and clear viewing windows, the air fryer design allows users to customise cooking settings for different foods at the same time and keep an eye on food while it cooks.

Providing the ultimate convenience and saving users ample time, the unique SYNC FINISH function revolutionises meal preparation and offers home cooks a versatile, easy and healthy way to prepare foods using any method required. The SYNC COOK function further streamlines the process by effortlessly matching time and programme settings in both drawers with just one touch – an ideal solution for family dinners, gatherings and dinner parties.

Embracing a commitment to healthier cooking, the COSORI Dual Basket Air Fryer empowers users to create delicious, crispy meals using 95% less oil, taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle without compromising on great taste. Once finished eating, cleaning up after culinary adventures has never been easier, as the air fryer is equipped with dishwasher-safe accessories and non-stick baskets that ensure quick washing up and effortless maintenance.

COSORI 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer featuring a high-speed motor and brand-new air duct solution, the 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer is up to 46% faster than previous models - available to purchase on Amazon UK for £119.99.

Dynamic DC Motor: Ensures consistent and even cooking and crisping by powering the fan that circulates hot air, ensuring results are up to 46%* faster than ever.

Energy Efficiency: The air fryer boasts precise speed control and energy efficiency, so users can regulate airflow and cooking temperature while saving energy. The high-performance DC motor is much more efficient than AC motors seen in other models, due to the secondary magnetic field being generated from the permanent magnets rather than copper windings.

Delicious Results: Five fan speeds and nine cooking presets enable total control of food moisture levels, making food cook evenly and taste better, with no shake reminder needed! The non-stock crisper plate has an increased surface area between food and hot air, ensuring even and faster cooking for the user.

Large Capacity: The DC motor takes up less space and height, allowing plenty of overhead clearance. With a 6-litre capacity vs. the traditional basket design, it is large enough to cook an entire meal for a family of five.

Temperature Control: Getting great results has never been easier, with a wider temperature range of 30 ° C - 230 ° C that offers endless cooking possibilities for a variety of foods

Easy Cleaning: With a dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate, the 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer couldn’t be easier to clean.

Easy to Use: With a one-touch, comfortable-to-view panel and simplified UI, the device is easy to operate and does not require users to bend over to view front-facing screens. The app includes a great selection of video recipes and key cook temperatures to make it simple for anyone and everyone to get started.