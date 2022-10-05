The milestone was celebrated with a black tie ball at The Alnwick Garden.

The event, which took place last Saturday, was attended by more than 250 people, including past and present members of all 10 young farmers clubs in the county.

Tilly Aspin, chairman of Coquetdale young farmers, said: “The atmosphere was buzzing and was the first of many balls of the season. It was lovely for all young farmers to help us celebrate.

Young farmers celebrate 85 years of Coquetdale club.

"It is a huge part of the community where the young and old come together to talk endlessly about different ways of farming.”