Coquetdale young farmers celebrate 85 years with Alnwick and Berwick groups
Coquetdale young farmers were joined by friends from around Northumberland to celebrate 85 years of the club.
The milestone was celebrated with a black tie ball at The Alnwick Garden.
The event, which took place last Saturday, was attended by more than 250 people, including past and present members of all 10 young farmers clubs in the county.
Tilly Aspin, chairman of Coquetdale young farmers, said: “The atmosphere was buzzing and was the first of many balls of the season. It was lovely for all young farmers to help us celebrate.
"It is a huge part of the community where the young and old come together to talk endlessly about different ways of farming.”
Lauren Clark, event organiser, said: “The ball was fairly straightforward to organise thanks to the staff at Alnwick Gardens. It was months of emailing, but it was a small fry when compared to our speed shear event which raised over £6,000 for the club.”