Copper Kettle Tearooms in Bamburgh for sale for £150k after two decades of trade
Copper Kettle Tea Rooms is an established café in the heart of Bamburgh on Front Street. After being under the same ownership since 2002, it is currently for sale as the current owner prepares reduce their commitments and spend more time with family.
The business currently operates seven-days-a-week during the busy summer months, and benefits from its location in the picturesque coastal village which is popular with tourists.
The existing menu includes hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, pastries and light lunches. Trade is a mix of sit in and collection orders and there is opportunity for a new owner to develop the menu and opening hours should they wish.
The venue compromises the cafe, kitchen, external courtyard and one-bedroom residential accommodation for £150k leasehold.
Copper Kettle Tearooms is available for sale on North East Commercial.
