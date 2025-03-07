There's plenty of breakfast spots to try.There's plenty of breakfast spots to try.
Cooked breakfast: Some of the best locations in Northumberland for a full English according to Google

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
For many people, the prospect of eating a full English breakfast is mouth-watering.

A plate including some or all of sausages, bacon, beans, black pudding, egg, tomatoes and mushrooms can set you up very well for the rest of the day.

Take a look below and also on the following pages at some of the best establishments across Northumberland that provide cooked breakfasts, according to Google reviews.

4.8 star Google rating, with 482 reviews.

1. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Alnwick

4.8 star Google rating, with 482 reviews.

4.7 star Google rating, with 639 reviews.

2. Carnaby's Cafe, Brownieside

4.7 star Google rating, with 639 reviews.

4.7 star Google rating, with 457 reviews.

3. The Old Bakehouse, Morpeth

4.7 star Google rating, with 457 reviews.

4.6 star Google rating, with 608 reviews.

4. Wentworth Cafe, Hexham

4.6 star Google rating, with 608 reviews.

