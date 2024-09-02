Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert a former pub into a home have been approved.

The Three Horseshoes, between Cramlington and Blyth, closed last year after long-term owners Richard and Patricia Cavner decided to retire.

The couple had run the pub prior to leasing it to new management several years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a planning application seeking permission to change the building’s designated use from a public house with an associated first floor flat fully into a dwelling has been given the green light by Northumberland County Council.

The Three Horseshoes. Picture: Google

There had been two objections by local residents.

David Wardle and Brian Hedley, both of Horton Road, felt the pub should have been actively marketed for a period of 12 -18 months before a change of use application was considered. They also raised concerns about the loss of a local amenity and felt other options should have been explored.

Planning officer Ashleigh Rossiter reported the site had been for sale for the past 12 months.

She revealed that, in that time, only one firm offer was received from a buyer who wanted to turn the property into a dog boarding kennels subject to planning. The price was reduced a number of times also but there was still no concrete offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that reasons for the property now being for sale, or other possible uses, were not material planning considerations.

A report granting approval under delegated powers stated: ‘The site has been appropriately advertised for an acceptable amount of time with even local news producers listing and writing articles on the sale.

‘The building is currently vacant after the owners have retired with having no success in finding owners to replace them and continue the use of a pub.

‘Residential use is not a foreign function for the site with the current residential flat being placed above the pub already being in use

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The conversion will allow a better chance for the building to be in use and not lay redundant for further years.

‘The removal of pub use will also not pose a negative impact on the area due to the number of pubs available that are located within the vicinity in neighbouring Blyth and East Hartford. The site is not considered to be an asset to any one community due to its location.’