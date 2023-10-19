Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cafe, set to be named The Pans, is seeking a licence to play recorded music and serve alcohol between noon and 10pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and until 8pm on other days of the week.

The application, for 38 Beresford Road, has proved controversial, attracting 31 formal objections and 15 representations of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some local residents have taken issue with the noise, cooking smells, light pollution, and litter problems that they expect the business to cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pans intends to open in a Beresford Road unit that was formerly a hairdresser's. (Photo by Google)

Seaton Valley Council is one of the objectors to the licence application. In its formal response, it said: “Smoke and vape fumes from those standing outside the property will end up going into the windows of the direct neighbours.

“Anyone on the forecourt would be looking directly into nearby properties, causing a nuisance and lack of privacy.”

The council added: “There have been significant issues with antisocial behaviour from youths in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is the potential for conflict, nuisance, crime, and disorder to arise through their contact with patrons.”

The council also said there were “documented nuisance issues” with problem parking in the area, and that there was not sufficient parking space available to the venue, creating a risk that delivery vehicles would block the cycle lane and footpath in a dangerous way.

Some objectors also believed there are sufficient dining options in Seaton Sluice already, but some commenters supportive of the application disagreed, with one saying the village was “crying out for such an establishment.”

The owners of other local businesses were among supporters of The Pans, claiming it would create local jobs, generate business for local suppliers, and draw more visitors to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One supporter of the application described the applicant as “a well known and respected local lady” who is “trying to better the village,” and said it would be preferable to have a new local business than a unit sitting empty on a busy road.

It was also argued that the presence of existing businesses in the area shows that concerns raised may not necessarily come to fruition.