Controversial application to licence a new Seaton Sluice cafe bistro set to be decided by councillors
The cafe, set to be named The Pans, is seeking a licence to play recorded music and serve alcohol between noon and 10pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and until 8pm on other days of the week.
The application, for 38 Beresford Road, has proved controversial, attracting 31 formal objections and 15 representations of support.
Some local residents have taken issue with the noise, cooking smells, light pollution, and litter problems that they expect the business to cause.
Seaton Valley Council is one of the objectors to the licence application. In its formal response, it said: “Smoke and vape fumes from those standing outside the property will end up going into the windows of the direct neighbours.
“Anyone on the forecourt would be looking directly into nearby properties, causing a nuisance and lack of privacy.”
The council added: “There have been significant issues with antisocial behaviour from youths in the village.
“There is the potential for conflict, nuisance, crime, and disorder to arise through their contact with patrons.”
The council also said there were “documented nuisance issues” with problem parking in the area, and that there was not sufficient parking space available to the venue, creating a risk that delivery vehicles would block the cycle lane and footpath in a dangerous way.
Some objectors also believed there are sufficient dining options in Seaton Sluice already, but some commenters supportive of the application disagreed, with one saying the village was “crying out for such an establishment.”
The owners of other local businesses were among supporters of The Pans, claiming it would create local jobs, generate business for local suppliers, and draw more visitors to the area.
One supporter of the application described the applicant as “a well known and respected local lady” who is “trying to better the village,” and said it would be preferable to have a new local business than a unit sitting empty on a busy road.
It was also argued that the presence of existing businesses in the area shows that concerns raised may not necessarily come to fruition.
Northumberland County Council’s Licensing Subcommittee meeting to decide on the application will be held on Thursday, October 26.