Coldstream butchers G.J. Sanderson has secured a triple crown, winning the south east regional traditional steak pie championship for a third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delighted owner Graham Sanderson said the title win in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards 2025 would stand them in good stead as they approach their busiest sales period for the meaty favourite.

“To be judged the best steak pie in the south east of Scotland for the third time in 10 years is fantastic,” said Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I took over the shop, I inherited the steak pie recipe from my predecessor. It’s remained unchanged for 37 years and has been delighting customers from Edinburgh to the north of England. We’re absolutely thrilled that it has delighted the judges as well.”

Luke Shearer (left) from sponsors Swords with Graham Sanderson from GJ Sanderson Butchers in Coldstream. Picture by Graeme Hart

Graham is the envy of piemakers throughout the area, toppling many of the country’s top butchers to lift the title.

“There are no secrets,” he said. “We focus on quality ingredients and traditional methods and our steak pies fly off the shelves.”

The Coldstream butcher produces mainly medium and large pies but will happily craft a pie for any request a customer brings into the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Desperate Dan walked in, we’d be able to rustle up a steak pie for him too,” said Graham.

Situated just 200 yards from the English border, the family butchers cater for both Scottish and English customers and Graham’s pies attract cross border attention.

"Doing well in these Scottish Craft Butchers evaluations provides credible evidence of a quality and standard recognised by our peers and the industry," he said. "A regional championship title can boost sales considerably, so we’ll look forward to a busy run up to Christmas and New Year."

Gordon King, executive manager of Scottish Craft Butchers, said: “There are three basic ingredients – pastry, gravy and stew – and every butcher adds them together and puts in their own touch of magic to perfect the pie. Graham and his team have produced an outstanding example of a steak pie at its best that shows why their customers remain loyal.

“G.J. Sanderson was judged against some of the best in the business in the south east of Scotland and came out tops – they’re a local steak pie legend.”