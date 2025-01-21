Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ready-to-drink cocktail company, Hummingbird will open their new bar and shop on Friday, January 24 as they make their return to Amble after a 12 month absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new premises, located in Foster Court will open to the public at 12pm – the majority of the space is being used for production of their bottled cocktails, as well as a shop, with a small bar area for customers to drink and relax in on Friday and Saturday nights.

Their Amble bar closed early last year, as their growing business meant that they had outgrown the original premises on Queen Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners, Chris and Becca Green are eager to bring their business back to the Northumberland coast: “We’re really excited to be re-opening in Amble, it was a long nine months trying to find the right venue, as previous ones we had looked at, we always had to compromise on something.

Owners, Chris and Becca Green found their perfect premises on Foster Court, in Amble.

"But finally, Foster Court has been the right fit for us!” they revealed.

Expanding on her plans for the space, Becca says: “More than half of the new premises is being used to focus on our ready-to-drink cocktails, that have taken off massively since we closed Hummingbird Amble in February.

"The remaining part of the building will be used primarily as a shop, but will be open on a Friday and Saturday as a bar, with a small amount of seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t want to lose the hospitality edge of the business, as the face-to-face relationship with our customers is what has built our brand.”

Hummingbird will continue to also supply their products to local businesses.