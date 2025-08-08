Coastal walks and coffee: 8 scenic Northumberland routes with stops at great cafes

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
With a warm weekend ahead, it’s a great time to stretch your legs along the Northumberland coast with a delicious cup of coffee along the way.

Here are eight routes that combine sandy beaches, stunning scenery, and charming coffee spots.

Walk from Bamburgh Beach down to it's renowned golden coastline and past the iconic Bamburgh Castle to The Pantry for a freshly made coffee. (3m return)

1. Bamburgh Beach to The Pantry

Take a walk along the secluded Holy Island with castle views to Pilgrims Coffee House and Roastery for a rest, or a takeaway cup. (2.5m return)

2. Holy Island Beach to Pilgrims Coffee House and Roastery

Start at the beach car park to the River Aln estuary, then loop into the village for a delicious cup of coffee from The Village Tearoom. (2.5m loop)

3. Alnmouth Beach to The Village Tearoom

Start in Amble following the river path to Warkworth Castle, stopping for a coffee or hot chocolate and cake from Cabosse. (6m return)

4. Amble to Warkworth, stopping at Cabosse

