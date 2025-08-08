Here are eight routes that combine sandy beaches, stunning scenery, and charming coffee spots.
1. Bamburgh Beach to The Pantry
Walk from Bamburgh Beach down to it's renowned golden coastline and past the iconic Bamburgh Castle to The Pantry for a freshly made coffee. (3m return) Photo: Pixabay
2. Holy Island Beach to Pilgrims Coffee House and Roastery
Take a walk along the secluded Holy Island with castle views to Pilgrims Coffee House and Roastery for a rest, or a takeaway cup. (2.5m return) Photo: Pixabay
3. Alnmouth Beach to The Village Tearoom
Start at the beach car park to the River Aln estuary, then loop into the village for a delicious cup of coffee from The Village Tearoom. (2.5m loop) Photo: Pixabay
4. Amble to Warkworth, stopping at Cabosse
Start in Amble following the river path to Warkworth Castle, stopping for a coffee or hot chocolate and cake from Cabosse. (6m return) Photo: Jane Coltman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.