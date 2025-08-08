Residents of a north Northumberland village are looking to local hero ‘Ciderman’ to save the day - and their apples!

A scheme to fund community projects while saving food waste is being launched in Lowick this autumn in conjunction with the Northumbrian Cider & Wine Company.

Hosting a community apple-pressing day at the village hall, company boss, Phil Elliott will be offering villagers the chance firstly to turn their homegrown apples into delicious juice or traditional still cider and then turn profits into cash to support both the renovation of the local play park and the church heating system.

Project co-ordinator, Tracey Archer, says: "So many local apples can be lost and we thought it would be a great idea to bring the community together to stop food waste, celebrate harvest, enjoy a fun and educational day and at the same time raise funds for the village.

“We’re very grateful to Phil and his team who will be generously underwriting the whole project and we look forward to the sweet taste of success!”

The Northumbrian Cider & Wine Company is based at The Old Chapel Cidery next to Etal Castle.

Phil said: “We pride ourselves on being national and international award winners in cider, wine and juice production. We use only freshly-pressed apples and fruits for our craft cider and it is company policy to support local causes as well as national charities such as the British Legion, close to my heart as an ex-serviceman.

“When we heard of the Lowick initiative, we jumped at the chance to partner with a local village community and believe it will be a highly successful project.”

The apple-pressing day takes place on Saturday, October 11 but apple donations on behalf of the project can be delivered in advance through the week to the Cidery in Etal.