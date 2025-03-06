A cider producer has been granted a licence to sell alcohol from a historic site in north Northumberland.

Applicant Philip Elliott applied for a licence to sell alcohol from the Old Chapel at Etal Castle between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

Mr Elliott runs Northumberland Cider and Wine Co, and intends to sell his own cider from the chapel – however, the product is not to be consumed on the site.

At a Northumberland County Council licensing hearing, members heard concerns that granting the licence would allow the applicant to turn the chapel into a “tap room”.

Etal Castle. Photo: NCJ Media.

However, Mr Elliott insisted: “This is the only cider produced in Northumberland. It is made from pressed apples taken locally from around Northumberland where we can.

“There has never been a problem in the past of people drinking in the grounds. The only thing that will be drunk on the premises will be free 50ml samples – we have no glassware, we have no facilities.

“We’re not able to do that because of our lease, and also we would never get a licence to do that because we don’t have toilets.”

Objector Eric Musgrave warned: “This would give him permission to run a tap bar 365 days a year. It is inappropriate, unnecessary and could lead to noise, public disorder and general activity that would not be suitable for a village like Etal.

Phil Elliott with a customer at Monkey House Cider in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

“The applicant says he won’t do that, but it won’t stop him doing that. He could change his mind tomorrow. If the licence is granted Mr Elliott has the legal right to run a bar at all hours of the day.”